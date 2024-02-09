ADVERTISEMENT

MRF Q3 net surges threefold to ₹508 cr. on sales

February 09, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MRF Ltd., reported three times increase in its standalone Q3 net profit over the previous year to ₹508 crore on strong sales volume.

Revenue from operations increased by 9% to ₹6,048 crore, while cost of materials consumed contracted by ₹8 crore to ₹3,743 crore. Profit before tax also grew by three times to ₹679 crore, the tyre major said in a statement.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share.

Shares of the company lost ₹5,436.20, or 3.82%, to close at ₹1,37,047.15 on the BSE Friday.

