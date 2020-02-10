MRF Q3 net skids 17.18% on slowdown

Tyre major MRF Ltd.’s consolidated net profit from continuing operations for the third quarter ended December 2019 dipped 17.18% year-on-year to ₹241 crore on economic slowdown.
Net profit in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹227 crore.
During the period under review, total income y-o-y dipped 1.68% to ₹4,150 crore. Compared with the second quarter of FY20, total income had risen by ₹46.65 crore. The company managed to bring down its expenditure for Q3 y-o-y to ₹3,779 crore from ₹3,801 crore. The board declared a second interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share. It will be paid by March 3.
