MRF net leaps to ₹161 crore as sales climb

CHENNAI

09 August 2021 23:10 IST

Tyre major MRF Ltd. reported that standalone net profit surged almost 10-fold in the first quarter to ₹161 crore on higher sales.

Revenue from operations rose almost 70% to ₹4,128 crore and other income more than doubled to ₹92 crore. Profit before tax surged almost eightfold to ₹217 crore, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

On May 27, MRF fully redeemed the listed secured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹180 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose to ₹166 crore from ₹13 crore, while revenue from operations jumped to ₹4,184 crore (₹2,461 crore).