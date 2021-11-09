MRF net dives 55% on rising raw material costs

Tyremaker declares dividend of ₹3

MRF Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September contracted 54.6% to ₹183 crore predominantly on account of rising raw material costs.

The tyre manufacturer had reported standalone net profit from continuing operations of ₹403 crore a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹4,832 crore from ₹4,186 crore a year earlier. Cost of material consumed grew to ₹3,805 crore from ₹2,249 crore.

Total expenses climbed 27% to ₹4,672 crore.

For the six-month period ended September 30, revenue from operations increased ₹8,959 crore from ₹6,617 crore, cost of materials more than doubled to ₹7,021 crore. Net profit contracted to ₹345 crore from ₹420 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the current fiscal year.