MRF Ltd.’s Q2 standalone net profit dips by 32% to ₹124 cr. as input costs soar

Revenue from operations grew by 18% to ₹5,719 crore

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyre maker MRF Ltd. has reported a 32% drop in its standalone net profit for the second quarter to ₹124 crore from the year-earlier period on account of an increase in input costs.

Revenue from operations grew by 18% to ₹5,719 crore while total expenditure rose from ₹4,672 crore to ₹5,630 crore, it said in a filing.

The board recommended an interim dividend if ₹3 per share and approved the enhancement in the issue of non-convertible debentures from ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore on private placement basis.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the board announced the appointment of three independent directors — Vikram Taranath Hosangady, Ramesh Rangarajan and Dinshaw Keku Parakh for a period of five years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app