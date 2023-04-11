ADVERTISEMENT

MRF emerges as ‘second strongest tyre brand in the world’

April 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MRF Ltd. has emerged as the second-strongest tyre brand in the world, according to the latest report by the U.K.-based Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy, on the most valuable and strongest tyre brands in the world.

MRF scored high in almost all parameters and is also featured as the second fastest-growing tyre brand in the world, MRF said.

The tyre major scored 83.2 out of 100 in brand strength and was awarded a AAA- brand rating, it said in a statement.

The report also features MRF as the most valued Indian tyre brand and scored high in the Sustainability Perception Value and is the only Indian tyre manufacturer to be featured in the top 10.

Brand Finance’s annual report on the most valuable and strongest automobile, auto component, tyre & mobility 2023 analyses the value of brands in these industries.

