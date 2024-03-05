ADVERTISEMENT

MRF cuts price of ‘Steel Muscle’ truck tyres by ₹350 apiece

March 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MRF Ltd. reduced the price of its mainline truck tyres by ₹350 apiece beginning March 4.

MRF said this is to meet market requirements of its most popular truck tyres - Steel Muscle, which is currently sold at ₹25,250 apiece. After the price reduction, it is expected to sell at ₹24,900 apiece, said the leading tyre manufacturer in a statement.

The company said Steel Muscle tyres are ideal for heavy duty applications. They have even tread wear, better abrasion, lower heat build up and cut resistant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US