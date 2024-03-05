MRF cuts price of ‘Steel Muscle’ truck tyres by ₹350 apiece

March 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

MRF Ltd. reduced the price of its mainline truck tyres by ₹350 apiece beginning March 4.

MRF said this is to meet market requirements of its most popular truck tyres - Steel Muscle, which is currently sold at ₹25,250 apiece. After the price reduction, it is expected to sell at ₹24,900 apiece, said the leading tyre manufacturer in a statement.

The company said Steel Muscle tyres are ideal for heavy duty applications. They have even tread wear, better abrasion, lower heat build up and cut resistant.