MRF bets on exports and Electric Vehicle space for growth

July 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tyre major MRF Ltd., is betting on its strong export markets and electric vehicle segment to fuel its sales volume.

The company said that its exports business during FY23 was muted due to unexpected headwinds seen in key markets of Indonesia (due to the sudden suspension of quotas by the Ministry of Trade and Industry since September 2022), Bangladesh (unprecedented forex crisis since August 2022), and a few countries in Africa.

Although exports revenue grew by only 5% in FY23, there were substantial growth in a few strong markets. Export turnover for FY23 was ₹1,866 crore (₹1,779 crore), chairman and managing director K.M. Mammen said in the latest annual report.

Referring to Bangladesh market, he said although the forex crisis has receded a bit, we are yet to see the robust levels of early 2022, he said.

According to him, Philippines in the far east and the middle eastern region showed substantial growth and continue to maintain the momentum for brand MRF. Categories of truck radial, light truck and passenger car tyres showed good growth in these markets and consumer demand continues to be high, Mr. Mammen said.

“Going forward we see immense opportunities in our existing strong markets of Middle East, Africa, Far East, Bangladesh and emerging markets of Europe, South America & USA,” he said.

On the EV segment, he said that auto companies are investing in developing the charging infrastructure.

“We continue to be a preferred choice of fitment of Original Equipment Manufacturer in most of the new launches. During the year, we have also further strengthened our after-market portfolio with new products both in the motorcycle and scooter segments,” he said.

On the market outlook, he said that pent-up demand in passenger vehicles will cool in FY24, but secular economic growth should provide steady growth to the auto industry. He added that higher capital expenditure by the auto industry points to high levels of capacity utilisation and is a pointer to higher levels of production in the future.

With new BS VI phase-2 coming into force from April 2023, vehicle costs will go up. However, the reduction in input costs will be a positive for the auto industry, he said.

