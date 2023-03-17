MPs seek FM intervention against ADD on viscose

March 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A delegation of Members of Parliament has appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to act against the recent Directorate General of Trade Remedies’ (DGTR) recommendation of imposing anti-dumping duty (ADD) on viscose staple fibre (VSF).

The delegation, along with former MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu, said that domestic supply was not adequate to meet the demand for viscose fibre. The downstream industries were able to get the raw material at a competitive price when they imported VSF. Re-imposition of ADD on VSF would push the cost of the imported fibre up by 28%, which would hit the weavers, they said.

Mr. Rapolu said viscose was poor people’s silk and cotton blended with viscose was the future. Hence, there was a need to have a level-playing field, he added.

