Mphasis appoints CFO

Mphasis, IT solutions provider that specialises in cloud and cognitive services, has appointed Manish Dugar as the Chief Financial Officer effective May 15. V Suryanarayanan, will continue as the Chief Financial Officer until May 14, and will be available for transition support, until he retires in October 2020.

