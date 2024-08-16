ADVERTISEMENT

MPHASIS appoints Aravind Viswanathan as CFO

Published - August 16, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

MPHASIS, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, on Friday appointed Aravind Viswanathan as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect, pursuant to the resignation of Manish Dugar. Mr. Dugar would be available for transition support, until the end of the quarter, said a company release. Mr. Viswanathan, previously, was the CFO of Tanla Platforms, a listed CPaaS player and prior to that he worked with Wipro for 19 years. He was responsible for handling Business Finance for the Strategic Business Units, Financial Planning & Analysis and Order-to-Cash processes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US