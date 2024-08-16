MPHASIS appoints Aravind Viswanathan as CFO

MPHASIS, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, on Friday appointed Aravind Viswanathan as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect, pursuant to the resignation of Manish Dugar. Mr. Dugar would be available for transition support, until the end of the quarter, said a company release. Mr. Viswanathan, previously, was the CFO of Tanla Platforms, a listed CPaaS player and prior to that he worked with Wipro for 19 years. He was responsible for handling Business Finance for the Strategic Business Units, Financial Planning & Analysis and Order-to-Cash processes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.