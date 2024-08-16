GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MPHASIS appoints Aravind Viswanathan as CFO

Published - August 16, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

MPHASIS, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, on Friday appointed Aravind Viswanathan as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect, pursuant to the resignation of Manish Dugar. Mr. Dugar would be available for transition support, until the end of the quarter, said a company release. Mr. Viswanathan, previously, was the CFO of Tanla Platforms, a listed CPaaS player and prior to that he worked with Wipro for 19 years. He was responsible for handling Business Finance for the Strategic Business Units, Financial Planning & Analysis and Order-to-Cash processes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.