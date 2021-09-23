Mphasis acquires Seattle-based Blink Interactive for $94 mn

Bengaluru

23 September 2021 21:34 IST

Mphasis acquired Blink Interactive, a U.S. firm that offers design consultancy services, for financial consideration of $94 million, said the company in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Blink provided design consultancy services around user experience (UX), user research-based software product design and strategy, and customer experience (CX) design for clients including Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook, as per the filing.

From the U.S. markets alone, Blink was expected to earn revenues in the range of $33 million to $35 million in calendar 2021, it further said. Seattle-based Blink employs 130 employees and has studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco.

Advertising

Advertising