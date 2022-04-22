MPC shouldn’t issue any forward guidance that will tie its hands, says Varma

I vote to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth: MPC member

I vote to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth: MPC member

The Reserve Bank of India’s MPC member Jayanth R. Varma has expressed contentment that the monetary policy was now heading towards ‘normalisation’.

According to the minutes of the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting released by the RBI on Friday, Mr. Varma, the lone member to oppose the accommodative stance said, “I have been arguing for the normalisation of the policy corridor for several months now, and I welcome this action which forms part of the MPC statement.”

“Coming to the stance, I think it is wholly appropriate that this word has been dropped from the resolution,” he added.

“In the extremely uncertain situation that prevails today, it is very important for the MPC not to issue any forward guidance that would tie its hands,” he added.

“It is necessary to communicate clearly that in future meetings, the MPC would consider itself completely free to take any action on the policy rates that may be warranted by the data that becomes available in the coming weeks,” Prof. Varma said.

“With inflation projected to breach the upper tolerance limit for several months, it is imperative for the MPC to communicate its resolve to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward,” he stated.

“It is also necessary to prepare the markets for the withdrawal of the post pandemic monetary accommodation. I, therefore, vote to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth,” he observed.