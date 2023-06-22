MPC members stress need to stay alert on inflation

June 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Monetary Policy Committee’s job was only half done in having brought inflation within the target band (of 2%-6%), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in his statement, signalling the need for policymakers to remain vigilant on price stability, the minutes of the June 6-8 meeting of the MPC released by the RBI on Thursday show.

“Our fight against inflation is not yet over,” Mr. Das wrote. “We need to undertake forward-looking assessment of the evolving inflation-growth outlook and stand ready to act, if situation so warrants,” he observed.

The MPC this month left interest rates unchanged for a second straight policy meeting, opting to ‘assess the cumulative impact of the 250 basis points rate increases implemented over the past one year’ before taking any further monetary measures to align inflation to the target of 4%.

Observing that ‘uncertainties on the inflation outlook had not abated with the spatial and temporal distribution of monsoon rainfall needing to be closely watched in the backdrop of a likely El Nino weather pattern’, Mr. Das emphasised that ‘adverse climate events had the potential to quickly change the direction of the inflation trajectory’ and combined with other risks ‘warranted close monitoring of the evolving price dynamics’.

“Beyond this and given the prevailing uncertainties, it is difficult to give any definitive forward guidance about our future course of action in a rate tightening cycle,” the RBI Governor added.

Cautioning that ‘pressure points emanating from specific supply-demand mismatches could impart upward pressure to the momentum of prices and offset favourable base effects beyond the first quarter’, Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra stressed in his statement that monetary policy needed to remain in ‘brace’ mode to ensure that the effects of any shocks did not leave scars on the economy’.

Jayanth R. Varma, one of the three external members on the MPC and a vocal voice of dissent at past MPC meetings, asserted that ‘there remained significant risks to both inflation and growth, and that the process of bringing inflation under control was still very much work in progress’.

“It would be premature to declare victory at this point of time based on the inflation prints of just a couple of months,” he stated., adding that he was ‘not at all comfortable with the self-congratulatory tone of the MPC’s statement’.

Contending that the monetary policy stance of being ‘focused on the withdrawal of accommodation was becoming more and more disconnected from reality with every successive meeting’, Mr. Varma asserted that ‘monetary policy was now dangerously close to levels at which it could inflict significant damage to the economy’.

“The main reason for not dissenting is that, after two successive meetings at which the repo rate has been left unchanged, this stance now appears more vestigial than a serious statement of intent,” he observed.

