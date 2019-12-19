MPC members cite rise in inflation for rate pause

Rise in headline inflation as well as an inadequate monetary policy rate transmission were cited by members of the monetary policy committee for keeping interest rate unchanged during the first bimonthly monetary policy review in early December, minutes of the meeting showed.

After cutting rates in five consecutive policy reviews, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.15% in the December review.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cited uncertainties around the growth inflation dynamics, observing that even as spike in food inflation could be looked through, there was some uncertainty about the outlook of prices of certain items such as cereals, pulses, milk and sugar.

Telecom charges

“It is also not clear at this stage as to how the recent increase in telecom charges will play out even as CPI inflation, excluding food and fuel, has moderated,” Mr. Das said. “The impact of past policy rate reductions on monetary transmission, however, is still unfolding,” he added.

M.D. Patra, another internal member of the MPC, who is the executive director of RBI in-charge of monetary policy, sees inflation rising over the next two-three months.

“It is prudent to expect higher than current readings over the next two or three months.

This warrants a pause in the sequence of rate reductions that began in February 2019,” Mr. Patra said.

Interestingly, R.H. Dholakia, known as the most dovish member of the committee, also voted for a pause, along with all the other five members.

“The forecast of inflation by RBI for the four quarters up to Q2 of 2020-21 is based on certain assumptions where considerable uncertainties are involved. I, therefore, take the RBI forecast of the headline inflation of 3.8% for Q2 of 2020-21 with some reservation at this point,” Mr. Dholakia said, adding that inflation expectation could shoot up, and stressed the need for a wait-and-watch approach.

He also said there were some green shoots of growth recovery during the third and fourth quarters in response to the counter-cyclical measures on the fiscal and monetary policy fronts, but those needed to be confirmed with more data.

The RBI also highlighted some positive signs for growth like Rabi sowing and the increase in storage capacity of reservoirs.

“Passenger vehicle sales, domestic and international air passenger traffic, foreign tourist arrivals, and finished steel consumption showed higher growth in October in comparison with the previous month,” he said.