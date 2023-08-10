MPC holds rates, raises FY24 inflation forecast to 5.4%; retains GDP growth projection at 6.5%

August 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% even as it raised the projection for retail inflation in the current fiscal year by 30 basis points to 5.4%.

The MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to stay with its policy stance of remaining focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.

“Headline inflation, after reaching a low of 4.3% in May 2023, rose in June and is expected to surge during July-August led by vegetable prices,” observed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, explaining the MPC’s rationale for its decisions.

“While the vegetable price shock may reverse quickly, possible El Niño weather conditions along with global food prices need to be watched closely against the backdrop of a skewed south-west monsoon so far. These developments warrant a heightened vigil on the evolving inflation trajectory,” he said.

“The cumulative rate hike of 250 basis points undertaken by the MPC is working its way into the economy. Nonetheless, domestic economic activity is holding up well and is likely to retain its momentum, despite weak external demand. Considering this confluence of factors, the MPC decided to remain watchful and evaluate the emerging situation,” Mr. Das added.

Stressing that the MPC remained resolute in its commitment to aligning inflation to the 4% target and anchoring inflation expectations, the RBI Governor asserted that India could withstand external headwinds far better than other countries, with the momentum of overall economic activity continuing to be positive.

The MPC retained its projection for real GDP growth in 2023-24 at 6.5%, with Q1 at 8%; Q2 at 6.5%; Q3 at 6%; and Q4 at 5.7%. The economy was projected to expand at a 6.6% pace in Q1FY25. “The risks are evenly balanced,” he said.

The CPI inflation projection for 2023-24, assuming a normal monsoon, was revised upwards to 5.4% from the 5.1% forecast in June, with Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 5.7%, and Q4 at 5.2%. For Q1 FY25 price gains were projected at 5.2%, the MPC said, adding “the risks are evenly balanced”.

To address the problem of excess liquidity with banks, the RBI decided that with effect from the fortnight beginning August 12, 2023, scheduled banks would maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) of 10% on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023.

“This measure is intended to absorb the surplus liquidity generated by various factors including the return of ₹2000 notes to the banking system,” Mr. Das said. “This is purely a temporary measure for managing the liquidity overhang. Even after this temporary impounding, there will be adequate liquidity in the system to meet the credit needs of the economy,” he added.

“The I- CRR will be reviewed on September 8, 2023 or earlier with a view to returning the impounded funds to the banking system ahead of the festival season. I must add that the existing cash reserve ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5%,” Mr. Das added.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Das highlighted that India was emerging as the new growth engine for the world and in a highly volatile and uncertain world India was standing out for its resilience and stability.

“Monetary policy has made significant progress towards price stability and the recent spike in CPI inflation is expected to be short lived. In such situations we need to remain watchful and not resort to any knee-jerk reactions,” he added.

In case these spikes, especially in food inflation, get generalised, the RBI would act, he emphasised.

He said India’s financial sector stability was well maintained and sought the cooperation of market participants and financial institutions to continue maintaining financial stability.

Mr. Das said the external sector was also resilient. “Forex buffer is strong. The umbrella has gained further strength. That gives confidence and comfort to the market,” he added.

