Move fully to BS-VI, vehicle makers told

An automobile dealers’ body on Saturday asked vehicle manufacturers to shift wholesale despatches to BS-VI compliant vehicles only, with the Supreme Court refusing its request to extend deadline for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles beyond April 1.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said considering the long downturn that has lasted well over a year now and the current dynamic demand situation, selling 100% of the BS-IV vehicles currently in stock with its members by March 31 was a tough task.

