Motilal Oswal hires 270 freshers in Mumbai

April 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) hired 270 people through a recruitment drive that saw walk-ins of 2,500 freshers from 109 colleges in and around Mumbai. As many as 610 candidates were shortlisted of which 270 were given spot placements. The remaining candidates would be considered for future positions in various roles in MOFSL’s Broking & Distribution business, the firm said. Niren Srivastava, Group CHRO at MOFSL said, “We were impressed by the quality of candidates and their dedication. Through this recruitment drive, fresh graduates were getting an opportunity to start their careers in a booming financial industry.”

“With an increasing need for skilled employees in the retail space, the broking industry is evolving, adapting quickly to changing customer behaviour and sector landscape,” said Ajay Menon, CEO, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL.