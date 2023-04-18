HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motilal Oswal hires 270 freshers in Mumbai

April 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) hired 270 people through a recruitment drive that saw walk-ins of 2,500 freshers from 109 colleges in and around Mumbai. As many as 610 candidates were shortlisted of which 270 were given spot placements. The remaining candidates would be considered for future positions in various roles in MOFSL’s Broking & Distribution business, the firm said. Niren Srivastava, Group CHRO at MOFSL said, “We were impressed by the quality of candidates and their dedication. Through this recruitment drive, fresh graduates were getting an opportunity to start their careers in a booming financial industry.”

“With an increasing need for skilled employees in the retail space, the broking industry is evolving, adapting quickly to changing customer behaviour and sector landscape,” said Ajay Menon, CEO, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.