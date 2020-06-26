Most people want a govt. body to regulate ads: LocalCircles survey

NEW DELHI

26 June 2020 00:00 IST

Amid controversy over advertisements by Patanjali claiming to have found a cure for COVID-19, a survey by LocalCircles has found that a majority of respondents wanted ads to be regulated by a government body instead of self-regulatory organisation as is the case currently.

As per the survey which received over 67,000 replies from more than 220 districts, only 3% respondents said that they had ‘a high level of trust’ in the advertisements they saw in print, TV, digital or other forms of media. While 25% said they had an average level of trust in ads, 48% said they had a low level of trust in ads, while 23% said they had zero trust in ads.

When asked in which industry they found the most frequent misleading ads, 30% said cosmetic products and services, 22% in real estate, 15% in food products and supplements, 14% in e-commerce sites/apps, 11% in health products and services and 5% in banking and financial services.

Currently, India does not have an advertisement code for such misleading ads and these are regulated through an industry body ASCI. The Consumer Protection Act 2019 seeks to penalise misleading ads running on any medium, including television, radio, print, outdoor ads and e-commerce. However, this is yet to be notified.

Asked how can the regulation of misleading ads be made more effective, 11% respondents said it was already effective and the current self-regulation system should continue, while 80% said it should be regulated by a government body. About 3% respondents said advertisements should not be regulated at all.

Further, when asked if surrogate advertising for products such as cigarettes and alcohol should be permitted, 76% respondents said it should not be permitted, while only 19% were for it.