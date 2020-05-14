Most people in favour of easing lockdown: Survey

With the third phase of the nationwide lockdown slated to end on May 17, a survey has revealed that many are in favour of easing the restrictions in districts that do not have high cases of COVID-19.

Over 80% of the respondents were in favour of relaxing the lockdown norms in the over 115 red zone districts that do not have a high case load.

In the survey by online social community platform LocalCircles, 24% of respondents said that the lockdown should be significantly relaxed and all offices, markets, businesses should be allowed to operate with social distancing norms, while 33% respondents said that lockdown should be ‘only somewhat relaxed’ and only offices at 33% capacity and standalone shops should be permitted to open.

While 16% respondents said that the full lockdown should continue for two more weeks, 3% said they did not have an opinion.

“This means that 81% citizens support lockdown relaxations with social distancing norms at offices, shops, etc. after May 17 in the red zone districts, except the ones which have a high virus load,” LocalCircles said.

The survey, which was conducted on May 11-12, received more than 21,000 votes from people residing in 277 districts of India.

For the 14 high virus load districts with over 500 COVID-19 active cases, 45% respondents said that full lockdown should continue for two more weeks and 19% said that lockdown should be significantly relaxed and all offices, markets, businesses to be allowed to operate with social distancing norms. About 35% said lockdown should be somewhat relaxed and only offices at 33% capacity and standalone shops should be permitted to open.

In comparison, in a survey conducted on May 3, 74% citizens had said that the high virus load districts should be kept under complete lockdown and no relaxations should be given there.

Replying to a question on how they foresee personal travel in the coming three months, given the COVID-19 situation if the government opens up the public transportation system, 9% said they will not travel at all, while 72% said they will travel only if it is an absolute emergency. “11% said they will surely travel, while 4% said they will likely travel,” the survey said.