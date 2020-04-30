Most of Danfoss’ staff may work from home

The Indian subsidiary of Denmark-based heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) major Danfoss is quite bullish on Work From Home (WFH) concept and is planning to move at least 50% to 60% of its workforce towards it when the plants in India resumes operations, said a top official.

“In the new normal, Danfoss would restart its business with about 50% to 60% employees continuing to WFH, for a longer period of time. This would exclude operations and supply chain sectors,” said Ravichandran Purushothaman, president, Danfoss India Region. “Eventually, there is a good potential of 75% to 80% can WFH theoretically. We will push this threshold to a level where it encourage to give us a flexibility,” he said.

“Right now, our people are using digital technology to commission equipment, operate labs, maintain campus, spend more time with dealers and customers and do R&D with other global units,” he said.

About 12 years back, Danfoss moved its staff outside Chennai to Small Office Home Office (SOHO) mode because it wanted them to increase customer footprint and business volume.

During 2013, Danfoss introduced WFH concept for two days in a month on need basis. Citing examples, he said that the firm continued to win orders and made contracts with big customers.

Danfoss employees in Chennai, Pune and Baroda have been working for Indian and global operations as well on R&D, communications, marketing, financial management and shared services. “WFH has been a policy that been integrated with Danfoss and therefore, it has become pretty easy to adopt,” he said.

According to him, employees also saw some advantages while working form home as they could upgrade their digital skills for through webinar or adjust their personal work with professional work. Customers also will be imparted sessions on skill upgradation so as to be ready for the new normal.