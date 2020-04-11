Most large-cap equity funds underperform benchmarks

Most of the actively managed large-cap equity funds and equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) have underperformed their respective benchmarks in the last five-year period as mid-cap and small-cap funds performed comparatively better.

According to the latest S&P Indices Versus Active India Scorecard analysis, over the five-year period ending December 2019, 82.29% of large-cap equity funds, 78.38% of ELSS funds and 40.91% of mid/small cap equity funds underperformed their respective indices. While the S&P BSE 100 surged 10.92% in the one-year period till December 2019, 40% of the large-cap equity funds underperformed the benchmark.

The mid/small cap category fared the best for active funds as majority of such funds managed to beat the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index across different time horizons. Even over a 10-year horizon, large-cap funds have underperformed.

“Over longer horizons, majority of the actively managed large-cap equity funds in India underperformed the S&P BSE 100 with 64.80% large-cap funds underperforming over the 10-year period ending December 2019,” said Akash Jain, associate director, global research and design, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

During this period, large-cap funds witnessed a low survivorship rate of 68.80%, he added.

Survivorship rate refers to the share of funds that continued to exist over the period of analysis and were not merged or closed during the period.

The survivorship rate for mid/small cap equity funds was low at 64.04% over the 10-year period even as it was comparatively the best performing fund category among all categories analysed in the study.