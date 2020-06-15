‘Most firms see need to update IT infrastructure’

Bengaluru

15 June 2020 22:47 IST

Survey shows 81% reskilling workforce

Some 75% of organisations worldwide find the need to upgrade outdated infrastructure and invest in new technologies, according to a study released on Monday by technology provider Wipro Ltd.

Also, 81% of enterprises are reskilling their existing workforce to increase digital penetration, signifying major changes on the horizon for IT infrastructure, Wipro said in its ‘State of IT Infrastructure 2020’ report.

‘New challenges’

“The report provides a multi-dimensional view of how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact IT infrastructure trends in the immediate future,” the Bengaluru-based company said. “With uncertainty in demand, there is a rapid shift in channel preferences, the large scale adoption of work from home brings new challenges for businesses and their suppliers,” it added.

The report also looks at the new tools, technologies and collaborative networks that will emerge. It shares insights into various aspects of the new digital workspace, the approach taken by organisations to consistently deliver the user experience, enhance resiliency of services and make the environment more secure amidst new threats.

It also states: In an enterprise, on an average 43% of the IT infrastructure spend budget is used for transforming the business, suggesting that there is considerable scope for innovation. Also, that 24% organizations do not have a single cloud partner. It also found that 54% organisations would be adopting containers, a trend that would make open source a more compelling choice across IT infrastructure.

The annual study is based on three months of primary and secondary research including surveys of C-level executives, vice presidents, business unit leads across sectors in India and overseas.

Kiran Desai, senior V-P and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Ltd., said, “The report should be a timely guide for leaders to navigate the pandemic. A range of new technologies like Internet of Things, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Blockchain, are on course to be fully exploited by digital businesses. By leveraging Multi-cloud, Edge, Software-Defined Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, Automation we will be able to realize the full potential of these new technologies and present a truly ‘invisible infrastructure’ to applications.”