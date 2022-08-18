Most employers keen to hire freshers in second half of 2022: Teamlease

Tech capital Bengaluru to lead fresher hiring.

Tech capital Bengaluru to lead fresher hiring.

India, being a sunrise location for entry level jobs globally, is likely to hire a large volume of freshers in this calendar year, said TeamLease EdTech, a learning solutions provider.

Some 59% of employers in the country would be keen to hire freshers between July to December 2022, a 12% increase over first half (H1) of 2022 and a 42% increase over second half (H2) of 2021, as per a bi-annual Career Outlook Report released by the company on August 18.

From an industry perspective, IT, e-commerce, and telecommunications would be the most promising sectors for freshers with 65%, 48% and 47% of employers showing the intent to hire, respectively, it found.

The country’s IT sector, powered by increased spending in the sector at $101.8 billion this year, was rapidly growing and was expected to hire over 1,00,000 freshers to meet rising demand.

Also, telecos were looking forward to infusing ₹3,345 crore in the sector and expanding their data centres pan India. This has created a huge demand for job roles across 5G-centric technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and cloud computing, with a majority of companies hiring freshers.

The study found, that affiliate marketing specialist, Data Scientist, Molecular Biologist, Wellness Specialist and User Experience Researcher as the most sought after job roles for freshers.

“While employers are keen to hire freshers, they have also become very particular that candidates should have the right mix of domain and soft skills,’‘ said Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President, TeamLease EdTech.

Tech capital Bengaluru to lead fresher hiring

Bengaluru would be the lead hirer for freshers with 68% of employers projecting the intent to hire, followed by Mumbai (50%) and Delhi (45%). In H1 2022, the hiring sentiment of employers in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi stood at 59%, 43% and 39% respectively. In H2 2021, the hiring sentiment for employers in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi stood at 43%, 31% and 27%, respectively. The locations which have shown slow hiring sentiment are Kochi (2%), Indore (2%), Coimbatore (3%) and Chandigarh (5%).

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said, “The sentiment around entry level jobs and freshers hiring is significantly improving in India. More employers willing to increase their fresher resource pool is, in fact, evidence of this trend.’‘