ADVERTISEMENT

MosChip to acquire U.S.’ Softnautics for $17.25 mn

March 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘The transaction will strengthen MosChip’s embedded system design capabilities and enable it to serve existing clients better while enhancing the ability to acquire new customers’

The Hindu Bureau

Semiconductor and embedded design services and solutions company MosChip Technologies has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Softnautics Inc. for $17.25 million.

The acquisition of the California-based Softnautics, which has offices in Pune and Ahmedabad and focused on product engineering solutions in embedded design, FPGA and VLSI, will help MosChip expand geographically, including enhancing presence in North America and result in broader access to talent pool, MosChip said.

The acquisition will be completed next quarter. The cost of acquisition is to be paid 52.6% in swap shares and 47.4% in cash. More than 185 employees would be added to MosChip workforce across various domains, the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The transaction will strengthen MosChip’s embedded system design capabilities and enable it to serve existing clients better while enhancing the ability to acquire new customers, MD and CEO Venkata Sudhakar Simhadri said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US