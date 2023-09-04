Morgan Stanley unit acquires majority stake in ClearMedi Healthcare for ₹280 crore

September 04, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Morgan Stanley PE Asia has acquired a majority stake in ClearMedi Healthcare, which runs a chain of cancer care hospitals in India, for ₹280 crore according to a statement.

Navneet Bali, a former Indian Navy officer who had worked with healthcare companies, has been appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ClearMedi Healthcare.

“Morgan Stanley’s entry into the Indian healthcare sector signifies a transformative moment for our industry. As we continue to expand and provide high-quality healthcare solutions to our patients, Commander Navneet Bali’s visionary leadership, coupled with Morgan Stanley’s support, will play a pivotal role in shaping our company’s future,” said Dr Shashi Kant Baliyan, Founder of ClearMedi Healthcare, in a statement.

“Together with our talented team, we will drive innovation, foster growth, and ensure that ClearMedi Healthcare remains a beacon of excellence in the industry,” said Commander (Retd.) Bali in a statement.

ClearMedi Healthcare is a joint venture between Medipass, a subsidiary of La Repubblica Group in Italy, KOS S.p.A. in Italy, and Clearview Healthcare India.

