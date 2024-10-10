More women in workforce can spike India’s growth

India could grow much faster if it had more women in the workforce and was more open economically in terms of trade tariffs and foreign investment inflows, World Bank’s South Asia Chief Economist Franziska Ohnsorge said on Thursday. Ms. Ohnsorge asserted that countries’ output could rise by as much as half their present levels if women’s share in the workforce was the same as men, bolstering per capita incomes. The Bank maintained that India will grow 7% this year and 6.7% in 2025-26.