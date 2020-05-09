Business

More time to pay life cover premium

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has extended till May 31 the grace period to pay premium for life insurance policies whose payment date was in March 2020.

The decision came in the backdrop of the COVID-19 triggered lockdown extended, by the Union government, up to May 17.

The insurance regulator had earlier announced an additional grace period of 30 days for the life insurance policies where premium due date fell in March and April.

“As the lockdown has been further extended up to May 17 [and] keeping in view the difficulty faced by some policyholders to renew the policies in time, the Authority has now allowed extended grace period upto May 31 for all policies where premium was due in the month of March 2020,” IRDAI said on Saturday.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 10:33:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/more-time-to-pay-life-cover-premium/article31546288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY