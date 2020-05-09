More time to pay life cover premium

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has extended till May 31 the grace period to pay premium for life insurance policies whose payment date was in March 2020.

The decision came in the backdrop of the COVID-19 triggered lockdown extended, by the Union government, up to May 17.

The insurance regulator had earlier announced an additional grace period of 30 days for the life insurance policies where premium due date fell in March and April.

“As the lockdown has been further extended up to May 17 [and] keeping in view the difficulty faced by some policyholders to renew the policies in time, the Authority has now allowed extended grace period upto May 31 for all policies where premium was due in the month of March 2020,” IRDAI said on Saturday.