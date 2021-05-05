More companies pledge support for COVID-19 relief

More and more Indian and multinational companies are pledging their support for India’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts to minimise the impact of the health crisis.

A day after Bajaj Group committed an additional contribution of ₹200 crore for COVID-19 relief, Citi on Wednesday committed an additional amount of ₹200 crore for the pandemic relief in India.

Star India also pledged financial support of ₹50 crore. “The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save lives,” K. Madhavan, president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, said in a tweet.

Amway has announced a donation of $1 million (₹7.5 crore) to support COVID-19 relief work in the country. The donated amount will be used to facilitate resources like ventilators, oxygen concentrators, among others, Amway Global CEO Milind Pant said.

Harman India said it would contribute ₹10 crore to PM Cares as part of its CSR initiative in India. Amazon Europe has also committed additional support of over $2.5 million for COVID relief in India. Samsung has announced a pledge of $5 million to India, while Boeing on Monday had announced a $10-million emergency assistance package for India.