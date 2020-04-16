Moratorium on power bills may cause stress to sector

The Centre’s decision to provide moratorium on electricity bill payments is likely to impact discoms’ collection efficiency and stretch working capital.

This is likely to have a cascading impact on the electricity chain of discoms, transmission, gencos and eventually the banks, all of which would face stress in working capital.

Power firms’ Q4FY20 earnings are expected to be disappointing as demand across India fell significantly in the second half of March after the country was locked down to contain the spread of COVID-19, impacting the plant load factor (PLF) across stations.

Furthermore, subdued demand led to a steep fall in merchant rates, which declined 15.7% y-o-y in March 2020. In Q4 of FY20, merchant rates declined by 13.7% y-o-y to ₹2.7 per unit.

Plants having untied capacities have suffered as such low rates make it unviable for businesses to operate plants.

“We believe that the regulated entities like NTPC, NHPC, CESC and PGCIL are likely to remain immune to the lockdown’s impact as their returns are based on plant availability and not PLF. Furthermore, the power ministry has clarified on the payment of fixed charges to these entities by the discoms even during the lockdown period. However, delayed payments could stretch working capital and impact the incentive incomes across these power plants,” Emkay Global Financial Services said in a research note to its clients.

Generation in the fourth quarter of FY20 is expected to decline 3.9% year-on-year to 315 billion units even as coal production and supply improved significantly on a quarter-on-quarter basis leading to a 38.7% year-on-year increase in coal inventory across power stations to 32.9 million tonnes.

Barring PGCIL and JSW Energy, most power companies are expected to report negative PAT growth in Q4 of FY20. JSW Energy’s growth is fuelled by low y-o-y base.

Demand is expected to remain subdued during the first quarter of FY21, as many States have already extended the lockdown till April 30, which may get extended further depending upon the situation.

In addition, the demand decline is forcing many untied entities to shut down their power plants, which should further aggravate their distressed financial condition.

Merchant players are likely to face the heat as recent government schemes such as pilot projects and Shakti are unlikely to produce the desired results due to the lockdown, which would lead to subdued demand.

“We continue to prefer regulated entities such as NTPC, NHPC, CESC and PGCIL that operate in a risk-averse regulated business environment and earn a fixed return on invested project equities. These companies can recover their entire fixed costs on the availability basis,” the research note said.