Moonlighting not enough reason to end WFH: DXC Tech MD

Nachiket Sukhtankar

Moonlighting is only one challenge and that is not reason enough for a company to put an end to something (work from home) that had proved to be beneficial for a large chunk of employees, said DXC Technology India MD Nachiket Sukhtankar. Enterprises have always had multiple other challenges with deviaint employees, he pointed out.

Tech workers have been successfully doing cutting edge work sitting at home and the WFH regime has been benefiting a bulk of the employee population in DXC, he said.

“If we discovered any obvious conflict of interest, we will try to understand what it is and approach such instances case by case. We don’t believe in stopping something that proved to be beneficial for most of our employees because we believe in work-life balance,” Mr. Sukhtankar added.

The Virginia-based DXC Technology, an IT services and consulting firm, recently said it would continue with the work-from-home policy for its 43,000 employees in India.

On the outlook for the market, he said despite soaring oil prices, inflationary trends, fear of a recession or talent issues, there were opportunities everywhere in the marketplace.

“Companies need to react to market challenges and changes. Every challenge creates new opportunities for tech providers and their customers and these opportunities will in turn create demand for technology transformation,” he added.

Mr. Sukhtankar said the company was currently in the process of hiring and expanding its businesses in India, Vietnam, Eastern Europe and the Philippines.