Moody’s upgrades Tata Motors’ corporate family rating to Ba3

November 09, 2023

Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Tata Motors Ltd’s (TML) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1. Concurrently, Moody’s has also upgraded to Ba3 from B1 TML’s senior unsecured instruments ratings. Moody’s has maintained positive outlook on all ratings.

“The rating upgrades reflect continued improvement in TML’s credit profile on the back of strengthening profitability and free cash flow that have enabled the company to reduce its borrowings despite elevated capital expenditure,” said Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody’s Senior Vice President.

“As a result, the company’s leverage as measured by debt/EBITDA has declined below 4x as of March 2023,” he added. “The rating upgrades and positive outlook are underpinned by TML’s conservative financial policies that balance growth with prudent debt management, which will support a further improvement in its credit profile over the next 12- 18 months” further said Mr Chaubal, who is also Moody’s Lead Analyst for Tata Motors.

On the ratings rationale Moody’s said TML remains focused on achieving its net zero automotive debt target by March 2025. Moody’s estimates that TML will reduce its gross debt by almost 30% by March 2024 from March 2022 levels.

“Continued debt reduction and earnings expansion will enable TML’s leverage, measured by Moody’s-adjusted consolidated gross debt/EBITDA, to steadily improve to less than 2.0x at March 2024 from around 4.0x as of March 2023 and 6.4x as of March 2022,” Moody’s said.

“Moody’s believes that TML will sustain the improvement in all three of its automotive operations: commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) business in India, collectively referred to as TML India; and its global premium passenger car business through wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR, Ba3 positive),” it added.

