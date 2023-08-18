HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moody’s reaffirms India’s credit rating at Baa3 with stable outlook

Monetary and macro policy effectiveness stronger, but weaker institutions and political tensions like the Manipur unrest a concern, says rating agency

August 18, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has reaffirmed India’s rating as a long-term local and foreign-currency issuer at Baa3, with a stable outlook, on its view that the economy is likely to continue to grow rapidly by international standards despite potential growth slipping in the past seven to 10 years.  

While noting that India’s potential output remains below the pre-pandemic peaks, Moody’s said it expects the country’s economic growth to outpace all other G20 economies through at least the next two years, driven by domestic demand. For long term issuers, a Baa rating implies a moderate credit risk and may possess certain speculative characteristics. 

Though the rating major believes that monetary and macro policy effectiveness has strengthened, it flagged concerns about weakening institutions and rising political tensions, citing the eruption of unrest in Manipur that has led to at least 150 deaths since May.  

“The curtailment of civil society and political dissent, compounded by rising sectarian tensions, support a weaker assessment of political risk and the quality of institutions,” it said in a rating action note on Friday.

“Although elevated political polarisation is unlikely to lead to a material destabilisation of government, rising domestic political tensions suggest an ongoing risk of populist policies — including at the regional and local government levels — amid the prevalence of social risks such as poverty and income inequality, as well as inequitable access to education and basic services,”  

India’s fiscal metrics are expected to gradually improve, Moody’s said, but cautioned about upside risks to inflation and correspondingly higher interest rates, which could challenge efforts to rein in spending and exacerbate already weak debt affordability.  

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.