Moody’s changes India’s power sector outlook to negative

Power demand is expected to decline at least 4-5% in fiscal 2021 due to slowing activity and policy actions. Moody’s Investors Service has changed its outlook for the Indian power sector to negative from stable on declining power demand, payment delays and adverse impact from government measures that favour consumers over utility companies.

“In addition to declining power demand – which will hit short-term power prices and the utilisation of coal-based power plants – State-owned distribution companies that rely on subsidies could delay making payments to power companies, as the government is likely to pivot subsidies towards social and healthcare spending amid efforts to contain the outbreak,” said Abhishek Tyagi, vice-president at Moody’s and a senior analyst.

“While most of our rated issuers can absorb a degree of increased payment delays, some companies could experience stressed liquidity,” he added.

Furthermore, the government’s measures to reduce the economic impact of COVID-19 on consumers, such as prohibiting companies from curtailing power for unpaid dues, might cause a weakening in the credit profiles of power producers and transmission companies.

Maintaining liquidity buffers will be key for companies’ credit profiles. Central government-owned utilities are better placed amid weakening demand and delayed payments, whereas rated renewable energy companies are more vulnerable given their moderate to high financial leverage.

Moody’s report comes after the government’s decided to provide ₹ 90,000 crore liquidity injection for the fund-starved electricity distribution companies (Discoms), a move that is likely to ease the liquidity pressure in the Indian power sector and likely to benefit the consumers with continuity of uninterrupted power supply.