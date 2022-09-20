Moody withdraws long-term corporate family rating for Kalyan Jewellers

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody’s Investors Service has withdrawn Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.’s (KJIL) B2 long-term corporate family rating.

The credit rating agency had earlier given ‘stable’ rating outlook.

“In view of the current market conditions, the company has pushed back its plans to access the international debt capital markets,” Moody’s said in a statement. “Moody’s has decided to withdraw the rating for its own business reasons,” the rating agency added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Jewellers is the second-largest jewellery company in India and has operations in West Asia. The firm posted consolidated revenue of ₹10,818 crore and net profit of ₹224 crore for March.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

KJIL is listed on the BSE and NSE. The promoter family and associated companies own 60.53% of KJIL. Highdell Investments Ltd., an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus & Co. US LLC, has a direct stake of 26.36%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app