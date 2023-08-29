‘Monsoon woes may spur food prices, dent rural demand’

August 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The weak rainfall this month with wide spatial and temporal variations experienced through the monsoon season, could hit crop output and rural incomes while spurring food prices higher, according to economists.

In August so far, rainfall levels are 32% below India’s long period average (LPA) for the month, dragging this year’s Southwest Monsoon’s overall tally to 8% below its long-term average. Kharif sowing for crops like pulses (-8.3%), jowar (-7.7%) and oilseeds (-0.9%) remains lower than last year, and lower reservoir levels (currently below the 10-year average) may also impact the overall rabi crop which has greater dependency on irrigation.

“Below normal rains have been witnessed in central, southern peninsula and eastern region,” said Bank of Baroda economist Jahnavi Prabhakar. “The impact of this scanty rainfall is likely to be reflected through higher prices in the coming months,” she added.

“As kharif sowing activity is expected to be over by the end of August, the sowing of these crops is unlikely to improve drastically,” CARE Ratings economists wrote in a report on Tuesday. “A drop in yield due to irregular monsoon and a lower acreage can lead to a demand-supply mismatch, further increasing inflationary pressures in the food basket,” they noted, adding that pulses and cereals were already seeing double-digit inflation.

A rise in food inflation could further destabilise the feeble rural demand recovery, they reckoned, stressing that the weaker monsoon could hit crop yields and farm incomes while virtually stagnant wages, which account for 49% of rural household incomes, also pose a risk.

“Amid evolving global developments [rising food prices] and weather-related vagaries, rural demand remains most vulnerable and can be hit by a dual blow of higher food inflation and lower income. The government’s budgeted cuts on subsidies introduced during the pandemic can further weaken rural demand,” the economists at CARE observed.

Consumption demand was likely to pick up during the festive season, but the quantum of rise in demand would be dependent on the extent of the hit due to the vagaries of the monsoon, they concluded.

