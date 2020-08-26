Mondelez India forays into cereals with Bournvita Fills

MUMBAI

26 August 2020 21:09 IST

Global snacking major Mondelez India with popular brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita and Oreo is foraying into the cereals category to expand its morning snacking range with the introduction of Bournvita Fills.

After Bournvita in powder and biscuit form, this will be next product from the company under the Bournvita brand.

Bournvita Fills, which can be consumed with or without milk in the morning by the children, is priced at ₹10 for a small pack (18 gm) and ₹170 for a large pack (250 gm).

Positioned as a nourishing morning snack, it will be introduced in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana in the first phase within a week and then, it will be available across India, a top company executive said.

“Bournvita has been one of India’s most trusted brands for more than 70 years now, and it continues to meet the nutritional needs of the nation with an array of offerings,” Inderpreet Singh, associate director, marketing (gums, candies, beverages and meals), Mondelez India, said in an interview.

‘Banking on the brand’s equity and trust, the roll out of Bournvita Fills is yet another wholesome offering towards snacking options that are healthier. Bournvita Fills is designed, developed and manufactured in India,” he said.

He said the company’s objective was to provide the right snack for the right moment & made the right way. It will continue to explore new categories to further expand snacking the portfolio, he added.

As per industry officials the total category size of breakfast cereals in India was about $200 million in for 2018 and has been growing.

Without quantifying any projected market share, Mr. Singh said the company was hopeful of success of this product as people in general were becoming health and wellness conscious. This product will compete with brands in other categories like biscuits and spreads which kids consume over breakfast.

He said though the company received temporary setback in March and April due to the lockdown, production and supplies resumed from May and the company had seen recovery in demand and positive single digit growth from July onwards.

Stating that since most people and children were staying at home due to the pandemic, he said the in-home consumption of healthy snacks has increased even though out-home consumption in hotels and restaurants has decreased due to the restrictions and concerns of going out.

“The impact on us has been much less on us because people are seeing benefits in our products,” Mr, Singh said.