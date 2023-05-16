Mondelēz International names Samir Jain as its India president

May 16, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mondelēz International has announced that Samir Jain has been named as president of its India operations and will join the company in August. Mr. Jain will take over from Deepak Iyer, who was elevated as EVP and president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region effective June 5, 2023. He will report into Mr. Iyer in his new role and will be part of the AMEA Leadership Team representing India. “With Deepak in his new role as leader of the region and Samir’s experience, India is well placed to continue to be a growth engine for Mondelēz International,” said Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP and president, AMEA. Mr. Jain joins Mondelēz International from Bunge India, where he led the business as Managing Director for the last 10 years.