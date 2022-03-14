Molitics Infomedia raises funds to expand business

The company is also planning to enter Bangladesh market during the next quarter

Molitics Infomedia has raised undisclosed sum from New Delhi-based Saamag group to expand its social, political, media application business.

“We started the company with our own funds. This is the first round of investment. It will be sufficient for the next 12 months to run the two apps. Later, we will seek larger sum,” said Molitics director and founder, Anudeep Jaglan.

The Gurugram-based company has developed two applications – Molitics for journalists, social activists and political commentators and Molitics+, a subscription-based model for political leaders, through which it intends to bridge the gap between political leaders and common people.

“It is something which lets leaders know about the needs of voters and allow common people to put forward their issues pertaining to a particular leader or group of leaders,” he said.

“The functioning of these apps might sound like a Twitter. But, it is totally different. All the information provided by the users regarding a particular region, zone or area with regard to basic infrastructure or particular leader will be verified by us,

According to him, right now more than 100 national and local political leaders are using M+ in individual capacities whereas four prominent political parties used M+ to expand their reach, build team and strengthen themselves.

"This social media platform will also provide its users all the political information like leader's encyclopedia, real-time surveys and election results," he said.

