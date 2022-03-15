Business

Mold-Tek Tech declares interim dividend

Engineering services provider Mold-Tek Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.70 per equity share (face value of ₹2 each).

The record date for the purpose of interim dividend is March 24 and it will be paid on or from March 28, the company said following a Board meeting on Tuesday. The firm is into KPO with a focus on structural engineering and designing services and has clients in the U.S. and Europe, the company said.


