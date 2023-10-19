Moderating inflation bolsters macro fundamentals: RBI officials

October 19, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

Inflation has moderated from its July peak, bolstering macroeconomic fundamentals, RBI officials led by Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra wrote in the latest edition of the RBI Bulletin released on Thursday.

Observing that a broad-based gain in momentum was discernible in India’s high frequency indicators, they wrote in an article titled ‘State of the Economy’ that “deleveraging and higher capacity utilisation have enabled capital-heavy industries to gain traction. The Indian rupee (INR) is exhibiting low volatility”.

“The World Bank’s latest India Development Update reflects India’s resilience to global spillovers, even as pandemic-induced pent-up demand wanes,” the officials asserted. “Supply chain pressures in India remain below historical average levels. Consumer confidence has improved with upticks in most of the macroeconomic conditions,” they added.

Highlighting that demand conditions were upbeat in the third fiscal quarter, they said E-way bill volumes remained above 90 million units in September and toll collections expanded 20% (y-o-y) in terms of value.

Stating that global growth had lost pace from Q3:2023 on the back of weak manufacturing activity and tight financial conditions in advanced economies even as several emerging market economies posted growth surprises, they said surging yields and soaring crude oil prices had emerged as proximate risks to global growth.

“Headline indicators suggest that labour market tightness in advanced economies (AEs) is easing, with weak wage growth adjusted for inflation dampening consumer spending and confidence. In this group of countries, manufacturing activity is either stagnating or contracting and services are moderating from a robust expansion,” they said.

“Europe’s biggest economies ended the third quarter in contraction, according to purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs). Globally, the modest easing of inflation from historical highs in 2022 has not been enough to recoup real income losses. Tight financial conditions engendered by higher-for-longer stances in monetary policy settings have punctured asset price inflation,” they added.

The central bank said that views expressed in the article were those of the authors and did not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

