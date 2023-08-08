HamberMenu
MobiKwik reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA of ₹13.6 crore

August 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

MobiKwik, a digital banking platform, said it has recorded profitable growth in the first quarter of FY24 with an adjusted EBITDA of ₹13.6 crore, an increase of 181% year-over-year (YoY).

“This is the second consecutive quarter when MobiKwik has registered a profitable growth,” the firm said in a statement.

It said it registered revenues of ₹177 crore during the quarter, a growth of 68% YoY.

“With a strong performance in FY23, the company is geared for a two fold [revenue] growth in the fiscal year FY24 to an estimated ₹1,100 core,” said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, MobiKwik in a statement. “The company also projects to earn a net profit of ₹40 to ₹50 crore in FY24 as per the current profitability path,” he added.

“Our focus for this fiscal is to increase our presence in tier 3, 4 cities and towns and to start offering financial products to our small merchants. We believe that a lot of India’s digital growth is now coming from small cities, towns and villages, and we want to tap into that potential,” Mr. Singh said.

