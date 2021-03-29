MobiKwik asserts all user, firm’s data ‘safe, secure’

NEW DELHI

Payments app operator MobiKwik on Monday asserted that the data of its users and company was “completely safe and secure” in the wake of media reports and a flurry of social media posts on Twitter alleging that crucial know-your-customer (KYC) data had been leaked and was available for purchase online.

“Some media-crazed so-called security researchers have repeatedly attempted to present concocted files wasting precious time of our organisation as well as members of the media,” MobiKwik said in a statement. “We thoroughly investigated and did not find any security lapses. Our user and company data is completely safe and secure,” a company spokesperson added.

On February 26, Internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia tweeted: “Again!! 11 Crore Indian Cardholder’s Cards Data Including personal details & KYC soft copy (PAN, Aadhar etc) allegedly leaked from a company’s Server in India. 6 TB KYC Data and 350GB compressed mysql dump.” That tweet, however, did not name any company.

On Monday, the hacker handle Elliot Alderson tweeted: “Probably the largest KYC data leak in history. Congrats Mobikwik...”.