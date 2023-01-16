M&M’s first eSUV XUV400 priced at ₹15.99 lakh onwards

January 16, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) said it’s first electric SUV the XUV400 that was unveiled on World EV Day in 2022, has been priced at ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The top variant is priced at ₹18.99 lakh (ex- showroom).

Bookings will open for the two variants viz. XUV400 EL, powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC, powered by a 34.5 kWh battery, on January 26. Deliveries are scheduled for March. The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings of each of the two variants, the company said. Mahindra plans to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its introduction.

The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited km and additionally come with a warranty of 8 years, or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier), for the battery and motor.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M said, “We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric. It further reinforces our commitment towards developing sustainable mobility solutions for India.”