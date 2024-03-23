GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MMR developer Squarefeet Group sells 100 units in millennial-focused project

March 23, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Real estate developer Squarefeet Group said it had achieved sales of 100 units at its millennial-focused project Yuva Rajya in Thane within 6 hours of the opening of booking. Units priced at about ₹60 lakh in this project have found traction, the company said.

Sachin Marani, Director, Squarefeet Group in a statement said the strategic location and the seamless integration of modern amenities with nature’s tranquillity helped in the ‘overwhelming’ response.

Mr. Marani said real estate as a sector was moving closer to being a service industry. “The Yuva Rajya is a new benchmark in real estate as we are not just offering a home but a holistic ecosystem designed to mental well-being of every home buyer.”

Urban Acres, Yuva Rajya’s marketing partner. Titto Eapen, the Managing Director of Urban Acres, the project’s marketing agency said, “Our research, involving over 2,000 millennial participants from across the country has discovered the significant aspirational gap between millennial needs and existing real estate project offerings.”

“We also found that Millennials are increasingly seeking a living environment that transcends traditional boundaries, aspiring for spaces that foster well-being, offer experiential amenities, and provide customized solutions to daily life,” he said.

The project is located at Kolshet, Opposite Grand Central Park, over 20.5 acres area in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

