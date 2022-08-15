M&M, Volkswagen sign term sheet for supply of EV components

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 15, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) and The Volkswagen Group have signed a Term Sheet on the supply of MEB electric components for Mahindra’s new, electric platform INGLO, building upon the partnering agreement signed earlier this year.

“The cooperation intends to have a volume of more than one million units over lifetime and includes the equipment of five all-electric SUVs with MEB components. In addition, the two companies will explore further opportunities for collaboration, opening the perspective towards a broader strategic alliance to accelerate the electrification of the Indian automotive market,” both companies said in a joint statement. 

The Term Sheet covers all major commercial and technical terms along with a path to the potential localisation of the battery system. The final supply agreement will be negotiated in a continued constructive and legally compliant way by the end of 2022, the companies added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regarding the next step towards a possible strategic alliance for India, both companies agree to explore further potential areas of collaboration in the field of e-mobility, including vehicle projects, the localisation of battery cell manufacturing and charging, and energy solutions for the electric ecosystem in India,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app