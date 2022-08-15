Business

M&M, Volkswagen sign term sheet for supply of EV components

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) and The Volkswagen Group have signed a Term Sheet on the supply of MEB electric components for Mahindra’s new, electric platform INGLO, building upon the Partnering Agreement signed earlier this year.

“The cooperation intends to have a volume of more than one million units over lifetime and includes the equipment of five all-electric SUVs with MEB components. In addition, the two companies will explore further opportunities for collaboration, opening the perspective towards a broader strategic alliance to accelerate the electrification of the Indian automotive market,” both the companies said in a joint statement. 

The Term Sheet covers all major commercial and technical terms along with a path to the potential localisation of the battery system. The final supply agreement will be negotiated in a continued constructive and legally compliant way by the end of 2022, the statement added.

“Regarding the next step towards a possible strategic alliance for India, both companies agree to explore further potential areas of collaboration in the field of e-mobility, including vehicle projects, the localisation of battery cell manufacturing and charging and energy solutions for the electric ecosystem in India.” the statement further added.


