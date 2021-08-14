Business

M&M unveils XUV700 at ₹11.99 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled XUV700, its latest SUV, priced from ₹11.99 lakh. Bookings will open before the festive season.

The SUV will come in manual and automatic options and in five and seven-seater capacities. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive.

“The XUV700 marks the beginning of a whole new Mahindra and a new era for the SUV segment in India,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, ED, Auto & Farm Sectors.

“We have raised the bar on best-in-class features, technology and design,” Mr. Jejurikar added.


Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 10:44:03 PM

